Now Playing: Monster fire in Raleigh forces hundreds to evacuate their homes

Now Playing: Creek spring swell floods streets of Yakima, Washington

Now Playing: Florida chef makes promise to cook for every firehouse in the state

Now Playing: What was Charles Manson initially arrested for after the murders?

Now Playing: Charles Manson murders: Who unexpectedly found key evidence?

Now Playing: Do you know why Charles Manson became fascinated with 'Helter Skelter'?

Now Playing: What's the name of the song Charles Manson wrote & shared with his friend Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys?

Now Playing: What rock star did Charles Manson befriend in the 1960s?

Now Playing: Meet a group of sober New Yorkers celebrating St Patrick's Day

Now Playing: Authorities in Ohio probe police-involved shooting in which a man was shot in the car as children watched

Now Playing: Political novelist on the war against ISIS

Now Playing: DC cherry blossom season delayed after winter storm

Now Playing: DNA links Detroit cop shooting suspect to Nov. murder, chief says

Now Playing: Teen boy finds 7.44-carat 'Superman's Diamond' at an Arkansas state park

Now Playing: New York City celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Now Playing: Grieving families speak out as police hunt for killer of 2 Colorado teens

Now Playing: ABC News report spurs crackdown effort in Alabama

Now Playing: One woman's mission to find kidney donors for those in need

Now Playing: Woman honored for helping match kidney donors and recipients