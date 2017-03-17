Creek spring swell floods streets of Yakima, Washington

Cowiche Creek spilled over its banks and into the streets of Yakima, Washington after melted snow and rain swelled the creek's water levels.
1:36 | 03/17/17

Transcript for Creek spring swell floods streets of Yakima, Washington

