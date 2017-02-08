CSX train carrying flammable liquids derails in Pennsylvania

A CSX train carrying flammable liquids derailed in Hyndman, Pennsylvania, this morning, forcing residents living within one mile of the crash to evacuate, officials told ABC News.
