Transcript for Cyberattackers strike city of Atlanta

If BI is investigating a cyber attack on the city of Atlanta. The so called ransom where attack on the city's computer network triggered outages across several departments. A ransom note demanded 51000. Dollars in digital currency to unfreeze the servers. Officials say the attack did not affect crucial operations like public safety. Or water service. Well Craig's list has shut down its personal ad sections people looking for casual encounters are missed connections. We'll now get this message it's all about a new sex trafficking law passed by congress. It holds web sites liable for people who misuse personal ads Craig's list says it no longer wants to risk hosting the ads.

