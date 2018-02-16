Transcript for Dad of teen killed in shooting: 'Hold your kids'

I send hurts your school yesterday. She was supposed to be safe. My job is to protect my children. And I sit might get to school. In the morning. Sometimes. Things get so crazy. She runs out behind that she's like I got it put out by. And I don't always get to say I love you. I don't remember if I said that did Jamie yesterday morning. Jamie was such a special kid all of the kids here are. What is unfathomable. Is Jamie took a bullet Ed is dead. I don't know what I do next. My wife this Holm we are broken. But I can tell you. Don't tell me. There's no such thing as gun violence. It happened and claimed. I love all of you and I just want to say to all of you kids. When you would get us parents like we are sleazy. Like we are trying too hard to protect you. Like we're trying to war to tell you what not to do and where not to go and you think when you're being a pain. Just remember it's because we love you. And we never want to go through the tragedy of losing you. Thank you for giving me the chance to speak to all of you. Parents love your kids hold your kids kiss your kids. I don't ever ever miss the chance to tell them how much you love them. I love all of you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.