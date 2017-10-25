Transcript for Dancing airport operations agent sends travelers 'positive vibes'

Customers a northbound number headlines. Thank you crazy hardly found anything that knocked him. For more anyway. Life is looking. OK so yeah. Yeah. Ingraham mushroom around you and him. Hello I'm. When there's nothing I'm party faithful number. Here. Here kind of our forces. Okay. Smoking about hundred awards and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.