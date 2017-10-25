Dancing airport operations agent sends travelers 'positive vibes'

Operations agent Kyran Ashford hopes to give travelers "30 seconds of positive vibes" as he dances down the tarmac at New York's Greater Rochester International Airport.
0:44 | 10/25/17

