Transcript for 2 'dangerous' inmates escape from Washington state correctional center

Indications are that there was a headcount of the inmates conducted last night 7 PM and it all inmates. At the end facility in 19 her Pacific avenue near the fairgrounds for accounted for. When he next headcount was down this morning at 4 o'clock it was realized that two inmates. Had apparently escaped were not accounted for. At this point we have. At this point are British priority is on locating and apprehending the inmates get them back into custody. We don't know they're showing act main area. But authorities in Idaho as well as all relative Washington have been notified that we're looking for these inmates. Here where they sent. Press released has the photograph of the inmates. What we're asking the public to do is anybody have to come across these inmates don't try to apprehend or. He Kaymer confront him just call 911 outlawed person taken into custody. When the concerns we always have about escaped inmates is though they may not initially be armed. Escaped inmates can pretty desperate which country a dangerous situation so if anybody has information we're these inmates with me. Please call the sheriff's office for call 91 ones don't get them back in custody. The Yakima county jail reports that there are some indications that at the horror doors might have been left ajar or perhaps unlocked or something along those lines. That's an internal process and truth they will look into investigate themselves. But it is for our purposes our focus is on getting the inmates back in the custody. We fully notified law enforcement agencies all around the state because not only their connections in Idaho and Spokane but over on the west side of the students will in the Seattle area. To notify law enforcement agencies all around the state to be on the go for them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.