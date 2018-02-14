Transcript for Dash cam video shows man throwing stolen goods out of vehicle

And about 6 PM Friday the brown county sheriff's office receives a call from festival foods. That a man on their watch list for retail staff was in the stork deputy spot is being in the parking lot we don't know yet who they're dealing win. He did it and try to feel my. Investigators say the man tells them there are nine and a gun in the band he but he won't get out. Leaving his foot on the brake the band and thrives making too dangerous to twenty easing him through city. Not going back to jail so no this is a person that's got a criminal history. He takes off but deputies managed to jump safely out of the way Indian cities and or slots. All I opening. Nobody. Deputies say it's stolen beer meat and clothing he tosses out as he races through the streets. At least twice the van loses control. Yeah. He drives into oncoming traffic in busy streets and deputies consider pulling off the pursuit. Pursuits are always balance you're always trying to balance at public safety. With the apprehension of the person and in this case this this man was. Doing a lot of things when he turns onto a quiet Elizabeth street they make their move moving and spinning out and finally stopping. It's not until he's in custody but they identified the driver as 48 year old Timothy. They arrest him for seven offense OWY and say he told them he'd been smoking pot that day to mourn their stealing no local hall. And these people are registered a danger the community in need Billings who. We're met risk it continues performed hall. Some people in our society. Com what are willing to jeopardize other people's safety programs. Deputies refer to nine charges on interest to the district attorney's office. So response and action two news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.