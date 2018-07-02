-
Now Playing: Daughter of slain homeless man: Killer 'doesn't deserve' freedom
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts interviews former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett
-
Now Playing: Authorities searching for mother who vanished nearly 2 weeks ago
-
Now Playing: California teacher under fire for calling military personnel 'lowest of the low'
-
Now Playing: Real-life American heroes and inspiration for '15:17 To Paris' tell their story
-
Now Playing: White House chief of staff John Kelly: Some 'too lazy' to sign up for DACA
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old boy dies while saving friend from icy pond
-
Now Playing: Natalee Holloway's mother files $35M lawsuit over TV show
-
Now Playing: Amtrak train breaks apart on trip to Boston
-
Now Playing: SpaceX launches biggest rocket in the world
-
Now Playing: 90M in the path of snow, ice and wind as storm bears down on Northeast
-
Now Playing: In New York City, 2 children confirmed dead from flu-related illness
-
Now Playing: Outrage is brewing over the deadly police shooting of a 16-year-old in Los Angeles County
-
Now Playing: Sanders blames Democrats as Trump says he would 'love to see a shutdown'
-
Now Playing: Trump: Democrats 'treasonous' for not clapping at State of the Union
-
Now Playing: Sara Haines updates "The View" on the newest addition to her family: Sandra Grace!
-
Now Playing: Eric Garner's widow Esaw Snipes talks death of her daughter, how their family is coping with tragedy
-
Now Playing: ABC News' Linsey Davis talks new children's book 'The World Is Awake'
-
Now Playing: Mountain lion tries breaking into California family's home
-
Now Playing: Security camera catches moment car crashes through home