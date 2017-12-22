DC police officer makes teddy bears for fallen colleague's kids

A Metropolitan D.C. police officer made two teddy bears from the uniform of a fallen colleague to give to the late officer's twin son and daughter.
0:53 | 12/22/17

Transcript for DC police officer makes teddy bears for fallen colleague's kids
My kids were so thrilled to receive non. My daughter sat nine. Mind you daddy. You edit loved it so many people are reaching out my kids. And doing so it's wonderful things for now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

