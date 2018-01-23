Transcript for 2 dead, 17 wounded in shooting at Kentucky high school; suspect in custody

This occurred this morning the exact timeline will be discussed by the commissioner in a moment. It occurred at the Marshall county high school. At this time there are nineteen individuals. Who have are being treated or have been treated for injuries. Fourteen of those are a gunshot wounds. Five of those are non gunshot room wound related injuries. Of the fourteen who have received gunshot wounds to have passed away one. Was a decedent at the scene. That student was a fifteen year old female. A second student. Also fifteen years old. A male. Passed away at the hospital. Students were taken. To multiple hospitals. Local and regional hospitals six of them were flown. To the nearest level one trauma center. One of the deceit and it's the mail. Passed away at that center there are five other. Students. As best we know at that center five we know for fact. We're trying to determine that every one of those that has been shot was a student it is our belief that they are. Terms of other information that's able to be shared with you at this time the shooter was a student. A fifteen year old male. At student is in custody. At student was apprehended. At the scene. That student was apprehended. In a nonviolent apprehension. That student will be charged. With both murder and attempted murder. The specifics and be tales of that some of which. Is being developed right now are not able to be shared as to exactly the time but that is the process that you can anticipate. Will be unfolding in the hours ahead.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.