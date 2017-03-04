3 dead from explosion in St. Louis

Three people were killed and several others were seriously injured after a boiler exploded at a building in St. Louis, Missouri, sending a piece of equipment flying into the air and through the roof of another building.
04/03/17

Transcript for 3 dead from explosion in St. Louis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

