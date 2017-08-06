1 dead, several injured after church bus overturns near Atlanta

The Mount Zion Baptist Church team is made up of 11th and 12th graders.
0:17 | 06/08/17

The deadly church bus crash near Atlanta tonight police say at least one person is dead after the bus collided with another vehicle. The bus rolling over landing on top of a car at least 21 people hurt several in critical condition tonight. The bus was taking it church youth group from Alabama to the airport for overseas trip. Cause under investigation are on the C.

