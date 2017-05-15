Transcript for 2 dead after Learjet crashes near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey

Tony go ahead tell the very Linux. OK yeah I heard the person that you're talking to talking about the wind down here and you get actually. Tell that the way it is really strongly did get an update about what happened. One of the opposite the local officers told us that about a half an hour ago that plane was the lead at 35 it was coming and down from Philadelphia. And he says that one point here on hero wrote there's a building they call it building 105. He says that people reported seeing the plane lifting a little bit so they note. That there was a malfunction on that plane on a step by the Wacey can see what's going on right now we've got. Bergen County Hazmat we've got dozens of firefighters fire trucks out here heading down to the scene in what you see those guys walking they are headed straight. To where that crash happened it was near. I'm told AD PW parking lot. The officer they got an interview with early also said that they know that there are two people. Onboard that plane they say they know of at least one pit fatality at this point I ask them. Was anybody on the ground injured he says not that he knows that they do not believe anybody. On the ground was hurt. They're try to get as many emergency service personnel back there at this point standing out here. You can smell the burning. That that he is alive job. Have any thing else that backed up plane may have struck out at this point out one fatality confirmed they know. The damage to people on that plane it was coming and bound Philadelphia it was about a half mile Elway. From runway one next at Peterborough airport. Again. Police say that enough people reported seeing that plane having some double cold day. Overt building 105 here on hero road. And then the plane went down we will continue to try to get as much information out here on the scene and bring it back to you as soon as they can. I had to react just gonna follow a couple of follow up questions are in the building still on offense. Now we don't there's no smoke there's no fire this one at least my vantage point we are probably about like half a block away. And Carol and commerce which is where the plane went down we are here and Washington they still have. Fire trucks out he had nobody is running around like there's a panic at this point I'm sure they probably have the fire I am not sure. There's not a lot of smoke that you can see down at that point now we are coming here. From the failed on area we saw the smoke rising. In the sky the by the time we got here was clearly gradually try to follow. The smoke to get to this spot but. It appears to be out at this point because we've seen out by and we don't see people running around. As it that was a dire emergency did to try to get that fire out. Tony and we do just want to let folks know at home that curls up police have just confirmed that two people have been killed in this plane crash. Mom both believed to have been on board that plane like you had reported just a few seconds ago does not appear that anyone on the ground. Has been injured in this and we were speaking to Joseph Orlando a spokesperson for the town of Carlson just a few minutes ago who said. He did very DPW garage took a direct hit on this crash and that now and it's happened thirty minutes earlier they had sixteen people in that garage workers. Who had been their throughout the day he even said that he had been in his car. Parked in that exact same spot where that plane. Crash.

