-
Now Playing: Man arrested in cold case from 1986: Authorities
-
Now Playing: International manhunt launched for person of interest in killing of nursing student
-
Now Playing: Postal workers injured by package with hazardous substance
-
Now Playing: Hit-and-run crash in Miami involves hammer
-
Now Playing: Flight makes emergency landing after smoke, odor fill cabin
-
Now Playing: Deadly explosion in Austin kills teen, injures woman
-
Now Playing: Parkland father creates mural in honor of son
-
Now Playing: Deadly explosion apparently caused by a package could be linked to earlier incident, officials say
-
Now Playing: US Navy sends submarines to Arctic for icy exercises
-
Now Playing: The FDNY carries a survivor of the NYC helicopter crash to safety
-
Now Playing: NYC authorities hold press conference on helicopter crash
-
Now Playing: Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs gun safety bill in response to Parkland school shooting
-
Now Playing: Man allegedly takes police officer's gun, fires shots
-
Now Playing: Gay minister faces possible defrocking
-
Now Playing: 3rd nor'easter still a possibility for start of next week
-
Now Playing: Fridge malfunction at fertility clinic leaves 700 patients unsure if embryos viable
-
Now Playing: 92-year-old woman smothered by roommate: NYPD source
-
Now Playing: Suspect flees traffic stop after police officer lands in car
-
Now Playing: Police searching for missing teen, man
-
Now Playing: Dozens of cars crash in snowy pileup, injuring 3