Transcript for Deadly explosion in Austin kills teen, injures woman

One person is dead another person scintilla hospital after day package exploded here. At a home off of old sport killed drive it is a very active scene and went a step by the way and let you see as you can see. Active scene the Austin. Police bomb squad is the most recent investigative team to arrive here joining the FBI. And Austin fired now the feds. Are looking into this and seen it there any similarities between how this packages wrapped and how the package in the march 2 deadly explosion was wrapped. You'll recall Austin police said package left at a home at half or four dried in northeast Austin killed 39 year old Anthony house on March 2. You may also remember Austin police said that was an isolated incident. Now this second package explosion may be making you wonder. If that's harder to believe for some of you but we of course are waiting for Austen two police. To release more information and as soon as that happens you can count on KB music passed that along.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.