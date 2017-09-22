Transcript for Death toll rising in Puerto Rico and Caribbean after Hurricane Maria barrels through

Did eat after hurricane Maria pummeled reporting yeah. Rescues are continuing over on the clock. With the National Guard and weaving through with deep water port and residents at a flooded homes. The Coast Guard plucked him this strand of Stanley from the overturned boat. And the navy flying evacuees as the US Virgin Islands all of this as those who survived Maria map. We'll definitely. For help. We need be said for the generator. When he light when you water this is personal. This is a lot of Puerto Ricans in New York who. New York governor Andrew Cuomo among those answering that call taking supplies down to Puerto Rico to help with the recovery. Anything this state can do full court to recall. We will do. And with multiple airlines now resuming flights to the island Puerto Ricans in Florida are also won the way some with generators and food. Yeah I. It. Sold. Oh. Search dogs from California. Also joining the mission their goal helped rescuers find people still missing. A lot of stuff knock down trees are down she looks to be a lot of planning a lot of area to cover for the dogs. And now that Puerto Rico it's been declared a federal disaster zone. FEMA is also they are providing the region with food water generators and temporary shelters. It was her ABC news New York.

