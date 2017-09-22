Death toll rising in Puerto Rico and Caribbean after Hurricane Maria barrels through

More
The death toll in storm-battered areas is rising as Hurricane Maria continued to barrel through the Caribbean on Friday, two days after its landfall in Puerto Rico left the U.S. territory battered and in the dark.
1:40 | 09/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Death toll rising in Puerto Rico and Caribbean after Hurricane Maria barrels through
Did eat after hurricane Maria pummeled reporting yeah. Rescues are continuing over on the clock. With the National Guard and weaving through with deep water port and residents at a flooded homes. The Coast Guard plucked him this strand of Stanley from the overturned boat. And the navy flying evacuees as the US Virgin Islands all of this as those who survived Maria map. We'll definitely. For help. We need be said for the generator. When he light when you water this is personal. This is a lot of Puerto Ricans in New York who. New York governor Andrew Cuomo among those answering that call taking supplies down to Puerto Rico to help with the recovery. Anything this state can do full court to recall. We will do. And with multiple airlines now resuming flights to the island Puerto Ricans in Florida are also won the way some with generators and food. Yeah I. It. Sold. Oh. Search dogs from California. Also joining the mission their goal helped rescuers find people still missing. A lot of stuff knock down trees are down she looks to be a lot of planning a lot of area to cover for the dogs. And now that Puerto Rico it's been declared a federal disaster zone. FEMA is also they are providing the region with food water generators and temporary shelters. It was her ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50032537,"title":"Death toll rising in Puerto Rico and Caribbean after Hurricane Maria barrels through","duration":"1:40","description":"The death toll in storm-battered areas is rising as Hurricane Maria continued to barrel through the Caribbean on Friday, two days after its landfall in Puerto Rico left the U.S. territory battered and in the dark.","url":"/US/video/death-toll-rising-puerto-rico-caribbean-hurricane-maria-50032537","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.