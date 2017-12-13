Deployed soldiers return home to Fort Knox in time for the holidays

More
The soldiers and their families experienced emotional reunions in Fort Knox, Kentucky on Wednesday.
2:34 | 12/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deployed soldiers return home to Fort Knox in time for the holidays

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51781696,"title":"Deployed soldiers return home to Fort Knox in time for the holidays","duration":"2:34","description":"The soldiers and their families experienced emotional reunions in Fort Knox, Kentucky on Wednesday. ","url":"/US/video/deployed-soldiers-return-home-fort-knox-time-holidays-51781696","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.