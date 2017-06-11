Deputies use drone to find missing elderly person

More
When the terrain proved too difficult to search for the missing elderly person, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office used their drone to help find them.
0:38 | 11/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deputies use drone to find missing elderly person
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50970438,"title":"Deputies use drone to find missing elderly person","duration":"0:38","description":"When the terrain proved too difficult to search for the missing elderly person, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office used their drone to help find them.","url":"/US/video/deputies-drone-find-missing-elderly-person-50970438","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.