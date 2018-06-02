Transcript for Deputy shot and killed on 11-year anniversary of joining sheriff's office

Colorado is mourning the third sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty in the last five months. 34 year old Michael flick was investigating a stolen car in Colorado Springs when he was shot and killed during a struggle. Three other officers and a bystander were injured the suspect was killed deputy flick leaves behind a wife and seven year old twins. A data recorder has been recovered from the Amtrak train involved in Sunday's deadly crash in South Carolina. Investigators say crews from the freight company CSX left the track switch in the wrong position. That caused the Amtrak train to divert on to the same track as a CSX train. An engineer tried to stop the Amtrak train that slammed. Into the parked freight train at more than fifty miles per hour authorities just released new 911 recordings. BP rail and everybody Luke who are part of the train route but this feet are not even on the caring more everything it Ed. Aware. The train's conductor and an engineer were killed and more than 100 passengers were injured the sad irony is the track signal light system was out at the time of the crash. Because CSX was installing the train control safety system which would have prevented that crash.

