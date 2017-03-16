Transcript for Detroit cop shooting suspect may have intended to continue attack

Two officers shot. Last night in person four models. We want. 25. Rest right person. We don't want to make connections other cases had not been made. Our interest is solely doing by the numbers doing. This one the whole thing there was no confession. Would be an current condition. Both are still stable. All state. Both officers. Coburn. Plans. And again it. Not sure about mold. Quote will say this. The suspect is very violent. Clearly. He was aggressively trying to kill our officers. He quickly. It and I want to say. Two hours he would a place to hide. He was clearly aware we believe themselves searching. And he's doing that serves. As the officers approach. He second attempt. I tried to attack these officers fortunately. He was taken custody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.