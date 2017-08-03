Transcript for Dobby the baby giraffe makes an appearance

Hey gang it's Clayton send bill we are here. Beautiful day here at the Denver zoo in beautiful Denver Colorado. Two introduced you to one of the newest members here at the zoo. Joining me is Loren Berry she's a an animal keeper here and you might have a clue from. The animals walking around background we're gonna introduce you to but it Connell with the pan right over here. This guy's. Is copy. Copy is a particularly the draft as a right. I am so tell us take a little bit you know not the up to. You know put down our friends in New York who have been waiting and waiting and waiting for April the two rafting yet or it. You guys actually haven't surprise announcement. We did so are hurt we now five which we're super excited Dhabi is a part of our heard. That but we mom on one. Control our herd is very well represented the genetic populations. Instantly put all of barking out on birth control. It is 99.9. Percent affected the audience are going client on me zero point zero bidding in the area. Soon I am and we didn't really know not all animals. Will get a bell leave they won't. Show they won't do anything like that. We Wear and monitoring mom or some other health. If she's she's 23 she's a little older. Nothing nothing how to suspecting that she was pregnant and tell a few weeks ago when her daughter started to itself and your body changed just a few weeks before now was born. And what is the gestation period this station is about fourteen and after fifteen months so it is a long to station. Police said and giraffes they don't really shallow pale light. Mom she kept this secret for a long she did keep this secret for a long time and you can see her body is very heated still looks like she hasn't valley so. You know they don't get much bigger so it's really hard and let's stop he is a little fires such a much bigger. That we did knowing you're able to ultrasound mom and confirmed the pregnancy though we did know before he was actually here in we just. Didn't know about it now than ever but suddenly get under Saddam now a cut. It was a quick you know quick restaurant on the nursery absolutely and so when when Dottie was born he was born a little bit smaller. He is smaller sister hounds are on average sixty follow and a hundred and if he pound. Dot be is spite eat and 73 pounds at her. Apparently laid him this morning and he is now 87 pounds though he is growing death over a week and he's gained fourteen pounds and wearing tell us a little bit about the area that he's in right now you have to sort of you said you had a baby with the group is no. This area he's in that we affectionately call our plate patent. I had. Every giraffe calf that we had his bounds this area. It is a nice cushy little place the sun hits it very nice it's one arm. An adult way of everybody. In heat founded on his own yesterday. Are feeding platform is new and so it it wasn't here when we have the last babies so we had to do. Eighty proof fake. And modifications to his he found some spots that. We weren't a fan he left behind that we were not at the end though Kidd added some parents think and just thinks that up for have a little thing and he's doing fine and he gets in an out of there on his own no problem and that. And as you can see everybody loves the fact that he is steeper at close and personal as you come up until our feeding platforms. So Dhabi is doing well now god is doing great you you know had a scare the kind of. The beginning tell us a little bit about what was I'm because he why is smaller when he was born. That we were watching him very very closely. And he. Didn't nurse right away it like me hoped he would. And so we actually had to step than a little bit and supply him in some can't lock them. Which he took Gregory. And within a couple hours after heat. Figured out how to nurse from mom so he's been harassing from mom ever since we had not intervened anymore with any additional suit he's been doing great. But we didn't do it plasma transfusion on him on his third day in the the reason for that was hit and a bodies. Quite he just didn't get enough. Transfer from mommy I'm not Gloucester. You need that our system to be and we needed that unions Atlanta bump up a little bit so our good friends in Mountain View them at they have multiple drafts that happy. Longer duration blood drop behavior they can get larger quantities of blood at the sample and had some. Story. And they were I'm very generous in. Giving some dot be here and he's had the wind transfusion and he's angry foul that really really helped to now will he nursed for a certain period of time is eating other friends. So pure art. They're handled they're going to be primarily on mom's milk for a while he can nurse from nine to twelve months. It's going to be mom's choice on when used on her and his strengths and he will probably start eating solid. Three form I need to fortify it. They are improvement it like cal. The multiple chambers stomachs so he's got to get his stomach matured at it that bacteria in there before he can really process anything right now he is solely on. Might mount some saying just that texture but. Swallowing and actually getting anything from it now. And how quickly would you expect him to grow its typical. Would you wrap males are usually eat. To earmark something close at nine to ten feet he is a little bit smaller network open that he's gonna catch up pretty quickly. We love that about him and also time to stop at this thing. But at tells a little bit about his parents soon parents aren't that campaign and Pelé can they is armed how he is 23 years old. And sixteen. Bomb. He tops the scaled about when he 300 pounds right now he's a good sizable. The Pelé is our 23 year old email he's our boldest in the hurting me and it Sheen. Right now weighs about 1516100. Pounds. Hopefully jostled and after bombing near south. And I want to remind everybody who's watching out for smuggling for clicking on us but if you have any questions. Right below the screen there. Type of question in the comments and we're trying to drank it and answered with Lauren here. A little bit about giraffe in the wild tell us what kind of giraffe dot the is where where they hail from and and how are they doing while. Ci dot is Avery speculated giraffe. And they aren't Fram Kenya. Is where they've preside Kenya Africa and and articulated when you guys act permit if you look at their spots it's a more blocked spots of their spots Emory uniform in shape. And they're very close together they have been white lines and men who. Now just because days he's articulated that doesn't mean that each particularly to draft looks exactly the same they're spots are going to be like our fingerprint. I that we are. Each album art as it. And how you can tell on the part I photos of things with individuals her are what so there are accurately. And or different species of your act this is a new thing and it just came out and it points sixteen they have been. Genetic studies gone through instead of one big species of giraffe and lots of sub species. Now there are four different species and articulated is one of them ten biggest thing with draft in the wild right now is that they're going units silent extinction. Over the last ten to fifteen years their populations declined by 40%. So that's huge huge and everybody knows what interact is. That you don't know that they're necessarily endangered like you do elephants and rhinos are guerrillas. But a draft is a huge iconic animal and passes through poaching mrs. through habitat lob at them. Not so much poaching a lot of it is habitat loss. But there are a mean. There at the coolest animal on I think that I had the privilege of working with they've Sony at a patient's T them. There just and there are so charismatic. Everybody knows that the draft so. It's Superfund we have him we you're just as in love with him as everybody help. It's it's easy to see why Dennis has a question he says mom doesn't seem too protective or they usually more protective. And does the fact that they're living in this issue haven't. Just think probably has to do with it this is the paley is ninth calf don't seem very experienced bomb. Time she's very laid back month she's theory com. What you don't see necessary on the cameras that mom knows exactly where he has giraffe had excellent eyesight they've excellent hearing. They do vocalize but on a frequency that we can hear it's too low real so if she wants. Still coming gan. She'll call to him. He will answer that. There are lots of different things it. Can happen you can see his ears are up mom's actually on her way over now time to get a nominal items on news and check in there. Oh yes she knows. It comes mom mrs. come Pelé. He wanted to tell her when you come into the zoo she has that really dark face she's our Burnett aha. She's also going to be the one that pay in both OK got it now is. So he is feeding on his own use you supplementing at this point that your question that nothing at all Claire Claire asked this question who's beating them. He is nursing honest he's been nursing since they won it does them a little bit longer than you wouldn't light. He had some trouble figuring out how to suck all he was in the right place mom is doing great. He just had a little bit of an issue with that response Ers switches. Why Lee inner mean a little bet he needs me that he had that calories. He was still strong have to figure out but Saturday he definitely. Out we are very excited when we heard hangars for the first time yams and out. All of us had held our breath. For just a few minutes going. He's doing great he's getting heavier he's in stronger. I mean he's. Definitely more him. Couple people Avastin I was curious to where did you come up with them. Got so bad on it a great perk of being keepers idea lot of time tending bar animal. And right now keepers are attractive partner Harry Potter made me Aaron re reading Harry Potter. We have a list of names Ali list. And we're very superstitious. We don't really name them for the first hour aka trying to let everything go out of classes on life. We list and I think as soon as these saw him. We just became and we saw his face looked at our list. We looked at his personality a little that we're like no this is that in all of us agreed and harder bosses were very supportive of it now. He had his name Don. Like dobbs looks like sure. So will he he tells about. Whether you'll stay if there's and you have all sorts of genetic. Finish that you need to be aware Denver who participates with those species survival plan and that's sad but for North America on Iraq. Along with a lot of others. Species that we have here at this issue then and what that does that stud but has all the genetics. The animals born intensity up and it'll parent mock Friday. What's the best representation to keep. The population is diverse as possible. So we don't know if we're gonna keep him. It's gonna depend where he falls on rank and needs we don't know he's only legal so if you're in Denver and you wanna see Dhabi you have at least Italy. Here's Dick at least areas the Cummins in. My man man. About. And you keep in little that whole time I didn't little leads aren't. And I know you do a lot of this sort of turning to Christopher was asking. About interaction with news that happens mom in Iraq and the keepers and does that change. When because. Payment is one of our comments emails he is. Amazing he knows about her keep prayers he we. We worked really hard on building relationships with all of our animals and I and it. And Haley knows multiple different behaviors is different thing she's just a very. Com to Iraq and with all of her calves she has means means that so. With the inner actions that we had to do with Dottie in the stepping in that we had to you. She's been right there she's been in the style right next to hand she can see everything happens. He's just Texan and then. And we only have hands on about ten minutes that's it. I'll put him on the way board. Recheck some blood where everything looks good day hadn't done he goes right back to mom and immediately partners things now. She's she's so that with ham and you're weighing in every day this the we are weighing him almost every day. That he had a break yesterday in evaluating again this morning and he's up to 87 pounds panel. Fourteen pound increase from when he was born. That is an army that's got off that is right. All right and if you if you kind of devers a comment you gonna pan over here you can actually people can come in and actually eating feed the giraffes. They got it right there. That had to eat that's has she had seasons are fourteen year old steam now parents and a friend of the family. So you can interactive address here. At the Denver zoo in May be. I think we'll get that's all. If. In that we have already gotten questions about wind obvious going to be able to eat from the platform and sorry guys but the answer is when he's tall enough to reach over her. So he's still got a wild ago. He also can't processed the food that you're getting at the platform now again he's still babies craze 100% on milk. Kind of semi a couple people and ask them what what they do the some of them when the folks beating and so on. We're meal be given sound brows which is a general term that we use her. As small piece of a tree year branch. What they're feeding today's acacia the tight tree. And something similar to the what the draft would eat in the wild. The stuff we give to you guys defeatist. The ones without the winds. Impatiently in the wild have about two inches long born over the branches we didn't think that was. Now but they'll get lots of the compressed here they get alfalfa at this news they'll get some priorities for training TV they get a green diet it's. We'll be able amassed. Back to the conservation and habitat loss and that's David giraffes are asking what can be done about that is. You know education is probably the best thing. That kid's idea how many times we say recycling as well. And no that's you know reduce reuse recycle but that's the biggest thing. Education on and that sharing this information making it is in a known fact. Ian gets people little more aware. They're we had information on our web site there are lots of good sites out there that that information on what you can do others. Always donations that you consent and in their programs in fact. We have a great conservation biology program here that we also do some supporting projects. All right terrific Conner. One last shot a dot if you don't mind the hula. We'll leave you with us out of Dhabi here again you cannot come to the Denver zoo thanks everybody got Denver's New England lain down a look at him. He thinking about it now while he's doing that I had a question does. How how fast. After he was born house was born did he stay. We actually go ultimately tried and right away but it's and he was a little wobbly. So we had it he prevail in an assist him a little hands within a few hours he has happened. Because in the wild you probably want to be up. Yes quickly. That is part of the reason to writers so big when they're born that are part of a heard they've moved they'd follow any U happened column mom. That's not good and their off the list that they have to read the story right. All right while I think everybody at the Denver zoo for happiness they want thank you. Spent some time with us introducing the Dhabi here. You guys who see him he'll be out in the yard in weather pearl saying the government. Him in if not our building is open to the public's they're not out in the yard you can still see that it's okay fantastic. All right we're gonna oh. We're going to be quiet here and leave you with us out of body for a few minutes thanking god for tuning in and we will see you next.

