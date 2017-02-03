Dreamer diagnosed with brain tumor released after 15 months in ICE custody

A 26-year-old immigrant from El Salvador who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor has been released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Texas.
0:48 | 03/02/17

Transcript for Dreamer diagnosed with brain tumor released after 15 months in ICE custody
And asking Q2 all the people have stood behind me the people that have helped. I know there are many people have been behind my cause and I just want to say things. I can't speak more acting in my head thank you offer everything god bless you'll. They just offered us. This bond is something they would stipulate to you. And am I think the government also recognizes that says in a very difficult situation. So I think it was adjusted humanitarian thing to do. And you know I'm I'm happy that they reached out and not way. And we're lucky that Sarah Stanley was able to four at the bonds.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

