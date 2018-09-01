Transcript for Driver makes citizen's arrest after man allegedly steals, crashes police car

So as I'm rolling past that he turned to headlights on but you assortment side to side gets into the left turn me. And then he ends up making the U turn and then its optimal use your patrol car driving recklessly right. But I wasn't sure was an officer also I think get a good look as soon as I knows little patrol also right around here with a crowbar. This is where I'm like okay great I'm getting pulled over some can really pulled over. Were driving haren and were passing this dealership here. That pull as one that he actually kids so my initials are pass was a Caribbean pulled over than it turned into a kitten you have an officer of the stress sources told patrol car. To this guy needs will be off the streets because these programs. Once I know once I saw that it was not a police officer. The minute he gets into that vehicle he's now a threat. Even without being in the vehicle he's a threat just based on his actions if you're barking convey any message to everyone is this is to make sure you're you know if you see something. Don't just sit and watch your first and solution and to keep your phone and video to be possessed for doing this. What I'll survive myself before PD came on scene there already people who live in December of that have was. Don't take actions and also I'd call a law enforcement I I tell my kids if you do nothing and all you're just as much as well. If you do nothing else nature you'd you be some kind of decision.

