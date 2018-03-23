Transcript for Driver rescued after car is swept up by floodwaters

Tense moments on a raging river of mud and to three. Inside this car driver stopped and the water is rushing in getting it all on camera is Christina Reyes we all just jumped out of advancement override a they would like called myelin wine raised his uncle as the man you see putting his life at risk to safest ranger. He uses of rock from the river to break open the window. He backed up a little bit and threw it in any shattered. And it's he justly cleared it with this side and then he yelled and in. Political K like a Buckley yourself reading it yourself out Margarito Martinez was trying to cross the road when his car was lit by the strong current he knows he's incredibly lucky and it's not just his life that was saved. Martinez is the neighborhood Gardiner. What of his clients bought him a replacement and Stevie. Now his business won't go on there. He's worth he's a good person. I don't get it back. Gotta give it back to me. A terrifying moment for this community but one that's bringing them closer it's scary right after we had got Margarito out everything I had a hugging moment. With my uncle a just thinking like that could have been.

