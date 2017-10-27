Drug company's billionaire ex-CEO arrested in nationwide bribery scam

More
The racketeering, conspiracy and fraud charges against John Kapoor of Phoenix, Arizona, stem from his time at Insys. Six other former executives were charged and arrested in the same case late last year.
1:47 | 10/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drug company's billionaire ex-CEO arrested in nationwide bribery scam

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50758142,"title":"Drug company's billionaire ex-CEO arrested in nationwide bribery scam","duration":"1:47","description":"The racketeering, conspiracy and fraud charges against John Kapoor of Phoenix, Arizona, stem from his time at Insys. Six other former executives were charged and arrested in the same case late last year.","url":"/US/video/drug-companys-billionaire-ceo-arrested-nationwide-bribery-scam-50758142","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.