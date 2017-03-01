Transcript for Dylann Roof Faces Sentencing in Federal Death Penalty Case

South Carolina the man convicted of killing nine black churchgoers has been found competent to proceed with the sentencing phase of his trial. On Wednesday jurors will decide if Dylan group will die or spend the rest of his life in prison for that 2015 shares massacre in Charleston, South Carolina. Group will represent himself. And his attorneys will serve as standby counts. Well now to a strange and ultimately deadly tragedy in Amarillo Texas has four children die from an accidental pesticide poisoning. Neighbors remembered the victims in a candlelight vigil Monday night six others remain hospitalized overnight after being exposed to the lethal gas. Here's what happened fire officials say a chemical reaction occurred when someone tried to wash off a pesticide that had been sprayed under the house to kill rodents.

