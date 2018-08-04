The eagle has landed ... on the Mariners' pitcher

During the national anthem at Thursday afternoon's home opener for the Minnesota Twins, an eagle may have mistaken the Mariners pitcher for its handler as it tried landing on James Paxton's shoulder.
1:00 | 04/08/18

Transcript for The eagle has landed ... on the Mariners' pitcher
