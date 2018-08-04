-
Now Playing: Eagle lands on baseball player during anthem
-
Now Playing: Beyonce is performing at Coachella with a hundred dancers
-
Now Playing: Fallen NFL superstar back on field in new spring league
-
Now Playing: The eagle has landed ... on the Mariners' pitcher
-
Now Playing: Kate Hudson reveals pregnancy, gender of baby
-
Now Playing: UFC champ charged with assault after wild confrontation at Barclays Center
-
Now Playing: Kate Hudson is pregnant
-
Now Playing: Tinashe performs 'No Drama' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'Chappaquiddick' star on telling 'incredible' story in US history
-
Now Playing: John Krasinski on directing his first horror film and working with wife Emily Blunt
-
Now Playing: 'Scandal' stars reveal what they plan to snag from the set
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend Invictus Games trials
-
Now Playing: 'Scandal' cast members reveal what they hope to steal from the set
-
Now Playing: Patriots star speaks out on thwarted school attack
-
Now Playing: UFC star faces assault charge after brawl
-
Now Playing: Marc Jacobs proposes to boyfriend over dinner at Chipotle
-
Now Playing: Conor McGregor turns himself in to police after Brooklyn incident
-
Now Playing: UFC president calls McGregor's actions 'disgusting'
-
Now Playing: 'Jersey Shore' cast talks life as moms
-
Now Playing: Erica Ash and Richard Lawson discuss their new BET legal drama 'In Contempt'