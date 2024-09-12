Polaris Dawn astronauts begin historic 1st commercial spacewalk

Two astronauts are expected to spend 10 minutes each outside of the spacecraft.

The SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission crew began the first-ever commercial space walk early Thursday.

Two crew members -- commander Jared Isaacman and mission specialist Sarah Gillis -- were expected to exit the Dragon spacecraft on the "extravehicular activity," as SpaceX described it. Pilot Scott Poteet and mission specialist Anna Menon planned to stay inside the capsule to support the operation.

All crew members are now considered "spacewalkers" as the capsule was depressurized for the outing, thus exposing all four crew to the vacuum of space.

This image made from a SpaceX video shows the crew of the first private spacewalk led by tech billionaire Jared Isaacman inside the capsule, Thursday Sept. 12, 2024. SpaceX via AP

The mission plan said Isaacman and Gillis would both leave the capsule for 10 minutes each. The astronauts will hold a handrail system -- called Skywalker and are on 8-foot tethers -- significantly shorter than NASA spacewalkers have traditionally used.

This image made from a SpaceX video shows the start of the first private spacewalk led by tech billionaire Jared Isaacman Thursday Sept. 12, 2024. AP

Isaacman and Gillis plan to "perform a series of mobility tests in the newly-designed SpaceX EVA suit" during the spacewalk, SpaceX said on its website, where the operation was live streamed.

This image provided by SpaceX on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, shows a view of Earth and the Dragon capsule's Skywalker spacewalk platform shortly after the Polaris Dawn crew launched into an orbit. SpaceX via AP

The entire spacewalk is expected to take around two hours, SpaceX said.

ABC News' Gina Sunseri contributed to this report.