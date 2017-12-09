Transcript for Edith Windsor, who helped end gay marriage ban, dies at 88

Edith Windsor the gay rights activist whose Supreme Court case led to federal recognition of same sex marriage for the first time. Has died Windsor sued after the IRS denied her. The unlimited spout shall spousal exemption from federal estate taxes when her wife died in 2009. The nation's highest court struck down the defense of marriage act's definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman. Giving federal benefits to same sex couples in thirteen states but it left laws in place that banned same sex unions in 37 states. Windsor passed away in Manhattan. She was 88 yours holds them.

