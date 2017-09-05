Emergency declared at Hanford nuclear site in Washington state

More
An emergency was declared Tuesday morning at the Hanford nuclear site in Washington state after a tunnel was breached, according to Hanford government officials.
0:45 | 05/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Emergency declared at Hanford nuclear site in Washington state

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47308268,"title":"Emergency declared at Hanford nuclear site in Washington state","duration":"0:45","description":"An emergency was declared Tuesday morning at the Hanford nuclear site in Washington state after a tunnel was breached, according to Hanford government officials.","url":"/US/video/emergency-declared-hanford-nuclear-site-washington-state-47308268","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.