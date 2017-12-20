Entangled turtle rescued from web of cocaine bales

More
Coast Guard video shows guardsmen freeing a turtle found entangled in a web of cocaine bales floating in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
1:00 | 12/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Entangled turtle rescued from web of cocaine bales
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51906723,"title":"Entangled turtle rescued from web of cocaine bales","duration":"1:00","description":"Coast Guard video shows guardsmen freeing a turtle found entangled in a web of cocaine bales floating in the eastern Pacific Ocean.","url":"/US/video/entangled-turtle-rescued-web-cocaine-bales-51906723","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.