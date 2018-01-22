2 explosive devices detonated at Lake Wales mall: Police

Two improvised explosive devices detonated in the corridor of a mall in Lake Wales, Florida, Sunday evening, authorities said.
0:29 | 01/22/18

There's a manhunt under way after two pipe bombs went off in a shopping mall in Central Florida but the places rated delivery area at that eagle bridge walk mall in Lake Wales. No one it was hurt. Police are not calling this an act of terror right now put the FBI has been notified at least five more pipe bombs were found in a backpack. Police say a person of interests was seen running from the blast area he's described. City middle aged white man with a heavy build wearing a gray hat and a green shirt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

