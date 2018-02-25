-
Now Playing: Tornado damages homes in Texas as ice storms kill at least 6 on the roads
-
Now Playing: Frightening tornado caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Eyewitness captures on video a reported tornado in Kentucky
-
Now Playing: American men's bobsledding team in their final race of the season
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump and senior advisor calling for maximum pressure on North Korea
-
Now Playing: Couple's honeymoon cruise turns into a medical nightmare
-
Now Playing: Mother and daughter in a violent shootout with an armed robbery
-
Now Playing: NRA fighting back after school shooting
-
Now Playing: School deputy failed to respond on time resigns
-
Now Playing: Severe weather threat sweeping across at least a dozen states
-
Now Playing: Sheriff investigates reports that 3 other deputies failed to respond to Florida school shooting
-
Now Playing: States of emergency declared as Midwest battles severe flash floods
-
Now Playing: New charges for the parents accused of allegedly holding their 13 children captive
-
Now Playing: Minutes before man's scheduled execution, governor grants clemency: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Man who planned his family's murder is arrested in Mexico: Part 5
-
Now Playing: One of two men hired by man who planned his family's murder confesses to cops: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Son becomes prime suspect in mom, brother's murders: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Dad survives son's murder plot that killed mom and brother: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Man recalls last hours before son, wife were shot and killed: Part 1
-
Now Playing: White House on lockdown after woman drives vehicle into a security barrier