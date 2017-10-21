-
Now Playing: Fallen soldier's widow weeps as casket returns home
-
Now Playing: Trump denies telling widow of fallen soldier, 'He knew what he signed up for'
-
Now Playing: Trump's chief of staff defends call to Army widow
-
Now Playing: Fallen soldier's body transported to funeral home
-
Now Playing: Killer clown suspect's husband insists she's 'falsely accused' of murder: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Sheriffs arrest woman in 'Killer Clown' murder 27 years later: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Reporter uncovers startling facts in 'Killer Clown' murder case: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Investigators attempt to solve 'Killer Clown' murder
-
Now Playing: Woman says she believes she may have sold 'Killer Clown' the costume
-
Now Playing: Person dressed as a clown shoots woman at her front door
-
Now Playing: Father of 4 killed on Michigan highway after thrown rock smashes through windshield
-
Now Playing: Manhunt on in Tampa after 3 slayings in 11 days
-
Now Playing: 24-year-old man taken into custody after guns and homemade bombs allegedly found at his home
-
Now Playing: FAA calls for worldwide ban of laptops and small electronics in checked luggage
-
Now Playing: US-backed forces officially declare victory in Raqqa
-
Now Playing: Woman who received heart transplant honors donor by running half-marathon
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live:' Celebrities open up about body image in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live:' Will horror movies save the box office?
-
Now Playing: Police officer captures alligator with bare hands
-
Now Playing: Sheila E. discusses her new album, 'Iconic: Message 4 America'