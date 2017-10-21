Sgt. La David Johnson's widow embraces the flag-draped casket of her husband upon its return to Florida.

Trump denies telling widow of fallen soldier, 'He knew what he signed up for'

"Didn't say what that congresswoman said," Trump said, referring to Rep. Frederica Wilson's claims about his call to Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson. "Didn't say it at all. She knows it."