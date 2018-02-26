Transcript for Family of CDC employee, missing for 2 weeks, still holding out hope

And yeah it's. Those are happier times this past December when doctor Timothy Cunningham turned thirty time. The Centers for Disease Control staffer is a highly accomplished young man his father showed me his credentials. It's not the type of news you want to hear that your child is missing. Moore house college grad earning a master's and Ph.D. from Harvard University. As an epidemic intelligence officer he's been deployed for public health emergencies including super storm sandy eagle and cica. On Monday Atlanta police say Cunningham left work sick and hasn't been seen San. This is not normal. This is definitely out of the ordinary his parents stripped from Merrill into his house and the door was locked that they had a spare key and we search them higher loan and to no avail who did not find him. They did find his car in the garage his keys wallet and phone inside along with his tugboat. Cunningham Stanley is adamant he never intentionally leave well unattended. Saturday about fifty people search for Cunningham in the Bolton neighborhood in northwest Atlanta if posted missing person posters around the community. His family and co workers are holding out hope he'll be found safe and sound. Anyone who has seen ten or me you know anything about his whereabouts. Would seek can you help. In bringing him back safe to us.

