Passengers say JetBlue removed them from flight after 1-year-old kicked seat

JetBlue is disputing family members' characterization of an episode that prompted their removal from a June 21 flight and said it is considering barring them from flying with the airline.
0:23 | 07/19/17

Transcript for Passengers say JetBlue removed them from flight after 1-year-old kicked seat
Natalie five from New York is demanding an apology after getting kicked off the jetBlue flight in Fort Lauderdale. The family claims they were booted without explanation after their one year old baby started kicking a passenger seat. But the airline said the adults in the family were making threats and the children had nothing to do it this the family was given a refund. And they caught another flight the next day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

