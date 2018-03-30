Transcript for Family joins search after soldier vanishes in NC

I will not leave here without seeming stunned. Another slow and a like the kind Jennifer scene and asked for her son Carl sometimes among upswing and I can talk sometimes I'm I'm the downswing and I just break down crying. We'll call seed to travel in the middle of the night. No matter the distance to find the ones you love you are missing. The roads are quiet this guy with dark. Took a so why don't we left when our heads were clear enough. Four days that thinking the worst yet praying for the past. We sat down in the Fayetteville Eyewitness News center with sergeant Carl Siemens family mom dad uncle grandpa our hearts are heavy. We want Carl back. While holding the family meeting with Fayetteville police thanking them for their efforts for taking matters to their outfits. Leaving millstone on terror but. Bringing with them just that well on their backs want a different. Spots where he may be Carl semen is the oldest of six. His younger siblings taking his absence especially heart he's both be home for my youngest son's graduation in June. He's having a hard time. Knowing he's now walked the stage. Without his Big Brother being there the paint on the matchup well as the families desperately cries out for help. Somebody knows something and I did you know one person just coming wary that.

