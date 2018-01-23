Family of man killed by police after 'swatting' prank sues city, police officers

Andrew Finch was fatally shot by Wichita police after a "swatting" prank.
Transcript for Family of man killed by police after 'swatting' prank sues city, police officers
The family of the Kansas man fatally shot by a police sniper and his that a dorm is home after a prank call is now suing the city of Wichita and the officers involved. Andrew finch was the target of a so called swatting hoax in which a California man cold Wichita police with a fake story about a shooting it inches home. When things answering his door he was unharmed but an officer said he feared for his life when finch a move towards his waist band. Finch his wife and attorneys say that's no way excuse. The Wichita PD is trying to make him the scapegoat. That's gonna happen. Swatting is not a new phenomenon and police have to be trained to deal with these situations. 25 year old Tyler Barrett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for making that prank call from Los Angeles.

