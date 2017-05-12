-
Now Playing: California Wildfire Continues to Grow, Only 15 Percent Contained
-
Now Playing: Skater's video shows California neighborhood before and after wildfire
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows wildfire devastation
-
Now Playing: Fast-moving Southern California wildfire prompting evacuations
-
Now Playing: 'Motivated' podcast: How important is your peer group in maintaining a healthy lifestyle?
-
Now Playing: How to make peppermint hot cocoa cookie dough bombs
-
Now Playing: Coach in missing teen case awaits extradition on felony charges
-
Now Playing: Snow and wind close schools in North Dakota
-
Now Playing: Parents settle lawsuit with dentist over death of their daughter
-
Now Playing: Earl Kimrey accused of killing his girlfriend's daughter and then reporting her missing
-
Now Playing: Families with the best Christmas light displays
-
Now Playing: Students create 3-D-printed mask for puppy
-
Now Playing: 2nd controlled explosion brings down part of Detroit's Pontiac Silverdome
-
Now Playing: Dramatic video shows Georgia officer resuscitating 29-day-old infant
-
Now Playing: FBI agent removed from Russia probe had key role in controversial remarks on Clinton
-
Now Playing: President signs proclamations modifying national monuments
-
Now Playing: Sentencing hearing underway to determine ex-cop Michael Slager's fate
-
Now Playing: 22-year-old man travels to meet 81-year-old he befriended in online word game
-
Now Playing: Missing teen found with a soccer coach attends news conference with parents
-
Now Playing: Man accused of moving the body of 3-year-old Mariah Woods held on $1 million bail