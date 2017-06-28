Transcript for Father of 'Baby Doe' speaks in court

My name is Joe's camera soon. And I am the father Pope aren't. Those name I chose the case in means beautiful and that she was. It is August 62012. Approximately 9 PM when my wife Courtney and listens to show give birth to battle speakerphone. I would never forget the first round ballot made while entered in this world. She wailed in Wales and right away I knew she belongs to me would settle on this lakers. Oh was a happy an innocent child full life. She's very Smart learning things rather quickly. She loved hello Katie and she also knew how to make a pizza. Though is it gift from god whose life was cut short at such young age. But bell was still is in always will be in my Seoul. I believe that my daughter dollar would have excelled in collagen grown up to be very beautiful and successful woman loved life. I can imagine her being very loving well managed and put together mom loves children. I was robbed might change its. To be a father Dell no verdicts changed that. In no justice on earth fixed today grief. The impact of this senseless act of violence taking quite its whole not only for me also my family. My body is in Florida but acts and actions follow when steam in the cola. How PM he's grateful that the jury's verdict sparked justice. We are comforted in knowing that policy and gods in its may god bring us all peace in this season is sorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.