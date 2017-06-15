Father of American released by North Korea feels 'relief' and 'anger'

Fred Warmbier said he feels "relief that Otto is now home in the arms of those who love him and anger that he was so brutally treated for so long."
What did I say to my son I knelt down by his side and I hugged him. And I told him I missed him and I was so glad that he made it home these things are tough to process but he's with us and we're trying to make him comfortable and we want to be a part of his life and the question is do I think the past administration could've done more. I think the results speak for themselves. Dennis Rodman had nothing to do with Otto its try it. You know it's a diversion you know they just released it's a diversion I'm sure it's that is it this is all planned president trump called. Called me at say 10 o'clock last night and just wanted to find out how how Cindy and I were doing. And wanted to know about Otto. No it's a really nice conversation it was it was time he was very candid and to be honest with you I had avoided. Conversations with him. And and then. Do because to what end I'm dealing with my son this is about Otto but I did take the call and in it was gracious and it was nice and it felt. And I thank him for that. We've been brutalized. For the last eighteen months swift. Misinformation. No information. And in so. It's it's who were were. We are. Proud of the fact that our family is are basically. Happy positive people and and we're gonna stay that way. And we're thrilled that our son is on American soil. And I'm able. To Wear the jacket. That he wore. When he gave his confession. I'm not confessing. I'm speaking but it no I love you and I'm so crazy about you and I'm so glad your home you are such a great guy.

