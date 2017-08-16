Father of woman killed in Charlottesville: 'She wanted to put down hate'

"And as I listened to her friends, and hear stories of my daughter and the way she was, she loved people," Heather Heyer's father, Mark Heyer, said during her memorial service today.
1:14 | 08/16/17

We are here to remember Heather higher. And to say goodbye and some officers just here out of respect for your rural. Who lost her life. Defending the rights. Of people. She wanted respect to mourn every money. And our family. All blondes man. Don't function have to do text as I listened. Andrew her friends and. And hear stories. My doppler. In the way she was some. She loved me. She wanted to form and ammunition each. She wanted to put down. Page. I'm mark. We just need to stop all this stuff and district you've beaten. I think that's what the board who wants to do. Mr. stopped just love won out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

