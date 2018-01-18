Transcript for FBI offers $30K reward in deaths of 3 women

Neighbors are starting to think the worst after a third body was found over the weekend it definitely Ole. Makes you wonder if there's like a serial killer or something or area. I don't know. But that's really close to home. According to close friends of being only 28 year old meg an oxen dine was found naked gagged and bloodied. Behind this abandoned home on east eighth street she's a great person. And I don't know how somebody could do it tulip. This case strikingly similar to two others earlier this year. 1 April 18 two bodies were found one on peachtree street the other in a dumpster on east fifth street. Pulled women so badly decomposed that it took days for police to identify them. Fast forward to Saturday Megan oxen ninth body found just three blocks away from Christina Bennett and Rhonda Jones. James Maynard with close friends with Magid he says she struggled with drug addiction and would walk the streets in search of a fix. He last saw her Wednesday night before she hit the streets again but she never came home. MF figures sue Coleman fireman is she needed me. In we. See any sort of status so book. They want to haul it combat polling we and we found out what had happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.