Transcript for What's next for the FBI Russia investigation after Comey's testimony

Steve Gomez you know I doing at your take on the FBI and much that they were offering bear chicken and ice cream I'm not sure how you feel about that but I do also want to ask. About your your review from inside law enforcement now. On the special prosecutors the special counsel's path forward I think a lot of people are confused about how the FBI. Plays into that investigation can you lay that out what is the path board. Well the path forward is the special counsel Robert Mueller who is very familiar with FBI operations and reporting in evidence gathering. Will assess what his scope is as the special counsel. And that school will then trigger a number of requests that he will make within the FBI which was abducted from Russia investigation. And then whatever the requests are that he makes. It the FBI will then start to provide him. All of the information that he requests I would expect pretty much everything that they had done with the investigation would be transferred over four. Der former director Mueller and his team to evaluate. Whether it's relevant or not to their scope and then they'll proceed from there. Okay just real quick your feeling on assailants the somehow combines chicken and ice cream. I'd I think you tend to wonder what it what does that mean chicken and ice cream I think that. But the concern I think that might indicate that the public and wherever was that putting that on the menu. Is that the FBI director. And and former director combing even said this. Is expected to be independent objective and political and to have the strength to push back when pressed when trying to be influenced. It's it to the point where they're gonna resign. And that that was the only concern that I saw on I'm sure his critics are gonna risk gonna state that this same thing. That that when he felt the influence not only influence from president trump but he even talked about the the messaging that. An attorney general former attorney general lynch gave him with regards to the investigation of the Hillary Clinton email talking about it as a matter. That's compelling as far as. How he felt like he was being pushed to speak to it that way and then it was consistent with the campaign so. I think that's where you're probably getting some of that push back. Critics would jump on those types of topics and debt and and it's a question that you know that you have to address as far as the FBI director they need to be independent they gotta be strong. The Louie freeh pushed back on president bill clip former President Bill Clinton and a former attorney general Janet Reno. That's I think where you get some of the the criticism their on this that testimony. Good points all Steve go mess with us in Los Angeles thanks so much for being here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.