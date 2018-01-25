Transcript for FCC: Person who sent false Hawaii missile alert refusing to cooperate

There's also news tonight about the false alarm of an incoming missile causing thirty minutes of panic he remembered why he will the FCC tonight now saying the emergency management employee. Who accidentally issue that alert is not cooperating with investigators. Residents you'll remember were worn a ballistic missile was inbound and told to seek immediate shelter.

