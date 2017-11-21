Transcript for FCC looks to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules

Well the hash tag net neutrality. Is the top trending term on Twitter raised. It's days are almost over the FCC announced it will dismantle regulations that keep the Internet. Open and fair the rules put in place during the a bomb administration bar Internet service providers from blocking or slowing web track back. Are creating paid Internet fast lanes the FCC is expected to vote to repeal the measure. Next month.

