FCC looks to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules

More
Commission's leadership says a freer marker for providers will drive innovation.
0:28 | 11/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FCC looks to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules
Well the hash tag net neutrality. Is the top trending term on Twitter raised. It's days are almost over the FCC announced it will dismantle regulations that keep the Internet. Open and fair the rules put in place during the a bomb administration bar Internet service providers from blocking or slowing web track back. Are creating paid Internet fast lanes the FCC is expected to vote to repeal the measure. Next month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51310579,"title":"FCC looks to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules","duration":"0:28","description":"Commission's leadership says a freer marker for providers will drive innovation.","url":"/US/video/fcc-repeal-obama-era-net-neutrality-rules-51310579","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.