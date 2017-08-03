A 'fearless girl' stands up to Wall Street's famous bull

The famous Wall Street bull was given some company Tuesday after a new sculpture of a young girl was installed to highlight the lack of gender diversity in corporate America.
1:30 | 03/08/17

