A 'fearless girl' stands up to Wall Street's famous bull More The famous Wall Street bull was given some company Tuesday after a new sculpture of a young girl was installed to highlight the lack of gender diversity in corporate America. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for A 'fearless girl' stands up to Wall Street's famous bull This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: A 'fearless girl' stands up to Wall Street's famous bull

Now Playing: Mississippi train collision leaves dozens injured and at least 4 dead

Now Playing: WikiLeaks purports to publish CIA secret docs

Now Playing: Video allegedly shows day care worker pushing 4-year-old down stairs

Now Playing: New study suggests Southern California overdue for major earthquake

Now Playing: Survival Streams: How to break free of hand ties if kidnapped

Now Playing: Severe weather damage across the Midwest

Now Playing: FDNY uses drone for first time to help battle fire

Now Playing: Baseball players play with a young fan before spring training game

Now Playing: College student wows police officers with juggling skills

Now Playing: Identical twins earn valedictorian, salutatorian titles at New York high school

Now Playing: Day care worker arrested for allegedly pushing kid down stairs

Now Playing: Terminally ill boy gets to snow ski for first time

Now Playing: Cancer can't stop this girl from skiing

Now Playing: Trump's tweets raise questions about his sources of information

Now Playing: Trump's new travel ban met with protests

Now Playing: Tornadoes slam Midwest, leaving a trail of destruction

Now Playing: Marine Corps investigating alleged nude photo scandal

Now Playing: Search continues for alleged gunman in possible Washington state hate crime

Now Playing: 5-year-old becomes youngest ever to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45986750,"title":"A 'fearless girl' stands up to Wall Street's famous bull","duration":"1:30","description":"The famous Wall Street bull was given some company Tuesday after a new sculpture of a young girl was installed to highlight the lack of gender diversity in corporate America.","url":"/US/video/fearless-girl-stands-wall-streets-famous-bull-45986750","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}