Transcript for Almost 3 feet of snow falls in Calif. mountains as storm moves east

Millions of Americans are getting a head start on their Thanksgiving holiday will be running into some nasty weather. Yet a powerful storm that's been battering the west turned the normally serene Lake Tahoe. Looking into. Virtual ocean where with high winds. Churning up waves between four and six feet high. The storm has also dropped about three feet of snow at higher elevations the system is moving east now bringing high winds and heavy snow to the Rockies. And rain in too much of the midwest by Sunday that rain will hit the East Coast.

