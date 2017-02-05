Fight breaks out on flight from Japan to Los Angeles

More
Video shows fight break out between two men on an All Nippon Airways flight bound for Los Angeles. One of the men was subsequently arrested, airline says.
1:00 | 05/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fight breaks out on flight from Japan to Los Angeles
And it's crazy. Oh yeah. Oh. Can be. Still America. Hey hey hey I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47159587,"title":"Fight breaks out on flight from Japan to Los Angeles","duration":"1:00","description":"Video shows fight break out between two men on an All Nippon Airways flight bound for Los Angeles. One of the men was subsequently arrested, airline says.","url":"/US/video/fight-breaks-flight-japan-los-angeles-47159587","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.