Transcript for 2 firefighters killed in collision between planes on airport runway

We're back what video now from an airport in Marion Indiana after a deadly collision between a small plane. And a private jet the plane was taking off at the time when it clipped the tail of the jet which is coming in for a landing. That's smaller plane then burst into flames killing two volunteer firefighters who were inside. The two were reportedly planning a leisurely evening flight the airport does not happen air traffic control system.

