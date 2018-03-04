2 firefighters killed in collision between planes on airport runway

More
Kyle Hibst and David Wittkamper were firefighters for Pipe Creek Township.
0:25 | 04/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 firefighters killed in collision between planes on airport runway
We're back what video now from an airport in Marion Indiana after a deadly collision between a small plane. And a private jet the plane was taking off at the time when it clipped the tail of the jet which is coming in for a landing. That's smaller plane then burst into flames killing two volunteer firefighters who were inside. The two were reportedly planning a leisurely evening flight the airport does not happen air traffic control system.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54199188,"title":"2 firefighters killed in collision between planes on airport runway","duration":"0:25","description":"Kyle Hibst and David Wittkamper were firefighters for Pipe Creek Township.","url":"/US/video/firefighters-killed-collision-planes-airport-runway-54199188","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.