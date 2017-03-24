Transcript for Firefighters revive dog with mouth-to-snout

Coming from the West Coast firefighters in Santa Monica are being praised for saving this little dog its life. He was pulled out of an apartment fire overcome by heat and smoke. Amazing images there with no pulse and no breathing but after CPR and some mouth to snout resuscitation. He was breathing and walking again after turning minutes all to see that they commit him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.