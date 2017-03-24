Firefighters revive dog with mouth-to-snout

More
The dog was overcome by heat and smoke after being pulled from an apartment fire by Santa Monica, California firefighters.
0:26 | 03/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters revive dog with mouth-to-snout
Coming from the West Coast firefighters in Santa Monica are being praised for saving this little dog its life. He was pulled out of an apartment fire overcome by heat and smoke. Amazing images there with no pulse and no breathing but after CPR and some mouth to snout resuscitation. He was breathing and walking again after turning minutes all to see that they commit him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46346048,"title":"Firefighters revive dog with mouth-to-snout","duration":"0:26","description":"The dog was overcome by heat and smoke after being pulled from an apartment fire by Santa Monica, California firefighters.","url":"/US/video/firefighters-revive-dog-mouth-snout-46346048","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.